Her Fiancé’s Ex-Wife Is Demanding That She Pay Her $300 For Not Being Available To Babysit Last Minute

A 36-year-old woman has a 41-year-old fiancé named Mike. Mike has a 5-year-old son named Luke from a previous relationship, and she has a 14-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Mike’s ex-wife Ashley constantly asks Mike to babysit Luke last minute, and it’s pretty annoying to her.

Mike really doesn’t have good boundaries with Ashley and always agrees to take Luke, and he has wound up missing date nights and family trips with her because of it.

Mike is getting a bit better about saying no to Ashley, but it’s still a problem in their lives.

A week ago, Ashley called her and Mike to see if they could take Luke since she had a concert to go to.

Since Mike was working, he could not babysit, but Ashley expected her to say yes to playing babysitter last minute.

“I had already made plans that evening to have a mom-daughter date with my daughter,” she explained.

“I had reserved us mani-pedis and a nice dinner. These mom-daughter dates are important to my daughter and me since she is going through the mess that is puberty. I told Ashley, “I had other plans.” I figured she’s got enough family, friends, and money (she alone makes the same amount Mike and I make, not counting the child support he pays) to figure something out on her own. I was wrong.”

“Saturday came, and she was in a tizzy, blowing up Mike and my phone, begging us to take Luke that night. I stood firm and told her “no” and that my time with my daughter was more important to me than her going to some concert.”

