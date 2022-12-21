Her Husband Kept Stealing All Of The Food She Bought For Her Pregnancy Cravings, So She Actually Purchased A Second Fridge And Put A Lock On It To Keep Him Out

This thirty-two-year-old woman has been married to her husband, Paul, for about two years. And now, they are exciting their very first child together.

She is currently ten weeks pregnant, and everything has been going well for the most part. Her largest pregnancy issues, though, have to do with fatigue and hunger cravings.

“No matter what I do, I cannot seem to stay full. I eat all day but have still managed to lose three pounds,” she revealed.

And honestly, she believes that a part of the problem ties back to how she and her husband do not always have what she is craving in their kitchen.

So, a few times a week, she makes an effort to stop at the store on her way home from work to stock up on all of her favorite snacks.

Some of these staple items include everything from pizza, popcorn, and pickles, to oranges, grapes, chicken noodle soup, and string cheese.

And she has been doing these weekly stock-ups since she was about five weeks pregnant.

Every time she completes a shopping trip and goes to check the fridge, though, she is instantly frustrated– because apparently, her husband eats up all of her snacks.

Now, she has repeatedly told Paul to stop eating all of her food– especially without asking. However, he claims that it really is not a big deal and that she could always go out to the store to get more.

