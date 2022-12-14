Her Older Sister Stole And Crashed Her Car, But Her Parents Didn’t Want Her To Press Charges In Order To Fix The Car Via Insurance, So They Are Now Using Money From A Vacation Fund And Have Blamed Her For Missing The Vacation

This girl is just seventeen-years-old and currently still lives with her parents. But, she has an older sister– who is twenty-nine– that her parents had when they were both pretty young. According to her, her parents were about eighteen or nineteen years old at the time.

And honestly, perhaps because of her parent’s young age, she claims that they did not do a good job raising her sister.

“[My sister] has a lot of problems. She is chronically unemployed, and she is a thief,” she revealed.

Her sister also has two children, who she claims are “okay.” But the kids reportedly live with her and her parents because her sister’s boyfriend just didn’t want them around.

Now, she does like her sister’s kids, but she admits that they are “spoiled brats.” In fact, she believes her parents just dote on them in order to make up for being bad parents to their mother– her sister. Yikes.

Anyway, now that she is obviously a teen, she wants to have some privacy in her bedroom. That’s a pretty normal coming-of-age wish, right?

Well, even after she begged her parents to put a lock on her door, they apparently still refused. So, she decided to talk with her sister’s children– who would seemingly invade her privacy– and told them what would happen if they went into her room without permission.

She claims that she and the kids came to an understanding about that, and everything was fine for a while. But that was until recently when her sister broke up with her boyfriend.

So, if you could not have guessed it, her sister ultimately needed somewhere to stay following the relationship’s end. And she already knew where that train was heading.

