He’s Thinking It’s Time To Purchase A Plane Ticket, Fly Across The Country, And Tell His Ex That She’s The One Who Got Away Before Her New Boyfriend Proposes To Her

A 33-year-old guy was dating his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend for close to 5 years, and their relationship came to an end in March of last year.

It wasn’t that he cheated on her or did something terrible; he just admits now that their relationship ended because he wasn’t the best boyfriend and he didn’t give her the attention she deserved.

His ex was the very first relationship that he had that was super serious, and at the time, he just didn’t understand the significance of everything that she did for him and for their relationship.

So, last March, his ex moved 3,000 miles away to live on another coast, and he didn’t chase after her.

Instead, he thought she was nuts for moving so far away from everyone that she knew and loved.

His ex was the one who ended up giving him an ultimatum when she moved, and that was it. That was the end of them.

In the end, his ex said he was attempting to hold her “future hostage,” and he considered her to be crazy for accusing him of that.

In hindsight, he can genuinely see that he was lazy toward her and never made her a priority in his life.

After he and his ex were done, he didn’t think he would have a hard time at all moving on and finding someone new, but that’s not how things have gone.

