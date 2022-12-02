His Wife Went Into His Home Office And Broke His Laptop, So He Expected Her To Help Pay For A New Computer Using The Allowance Money He Gives Her, And She Is Really Angry About That

This man currently works full-time and has a wife who is a stay-at-home mother for their children. His wife reportedly works hard taking care of both the house and the kids; meanwhile, he claims to complete a fair amount of housework and yardwork– a division of labor that they agreed to together.

He also noted that his wife has full access to all of their accounts except his personal spending account.

However, he still reportedly puts the exact same amount of money into her personal spending account– which he can only deposit to, not withdraw.

Anyway, he has a home office in their house that he really cherishes. Now, he does not work from home, but he uses the space to catch up on any work after hours and also play video games or with his collectible toys.

His wife apparently also has her own room dedicated to her hobbies. So, he has asked his wife countless times to just leave his home office alone.

He claims that he cleans it by himself, always takes out any dishes and washes them, and takes out his own trash.

Plus, whenever his kids join him to play in his office, he cleans up after all of them. Likewise, when his wife plays video games with him, he tidies up afterward, also.

“There is quite literally no reason for her to do anything in there when I am not in it. I do not have a lock on my door, but I do have my laptop password protected,” he explained.

Just recently, though, his wife decided to go into his home office again– and it, unfortunately, resulted in his computer breaking.

