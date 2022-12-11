She Gives Her Cranberry Red Pepper Jelly Out As A Gift For Christmas, And Here’s How To Make It

Do you love giving homemade goodies to your friends and family for Christmas? They’re even better than most store-bought gifts because you took the time to make them with your own two hands, and that speaks volumes.

Plus, everyone loves food. Haven’t you heard that the stomach is often the way to someone’s heart?

Well, TikToker Kathleen Ashmore (@katcancook) has this cranberry red pepper jelly that will make the perfect Christmas gift and show your loved ones just how much you care. Kathleen is a chef with over two million followers on TikTok.

Everyone will go crazy for this jelly after the very first taste. Just don’t forget to save a jar for yourself! Here’s what you’ll need to make this sweet and spicy concoction.

Ingredients:

-One red bell pepper

-One chili pepper

-One-fourth teaspoon of red pepper flakes

-One cup of sugar

-A pinch of salt

