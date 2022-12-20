She Saw The Term “Hidden Spy Camera” In Her Boyfriend’s Search History And Confronted Him About It, But He Shared A Story About Researching Spy Cameras With His Friend That Kind Of Sounded Bogus

This woman has been dating a new guy for a couple of months now. And according to her, he is a caring, kind, and funny person.

She does admit that her boyfriend is a bit eccentric. However, nothing about his character or behavior made it seem like he was “off” in any way.

Just the other day, though, something happened that made her totally question who her boyfriend is below the surface.

Apparently, they were just hanging out last week when she and her boyfriend decided they wanted to purchase a random item online together. So, he pulled out his phone and opened up the AliExpress app on it.

Then, right after her boyfriend clicked on the search bar, she saw that the search history had numerous variations of the same disturbing search: “hidden spy camera,” “secret camera,” and “WiFi camera.”

And, of course, seeing that was seriously concerning. So, she decided to take her boyfriend’s phone to double-check what she thought she saw.

More specifically, she typed the first few letters of “hidden spy camera” into the search bar– and yet again, the same variations dropped down in bold below the search bar.

This understandably prompted her to immediately confront her boyfriend about his alarming search history. However, he at first apparently pretended to have no idea what the heck she was talking about.

So, she pointed out the literal search terms that popped up on his phone when she typed in the search bar, but he tried to write that off, too.

