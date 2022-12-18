She’s Currently A Surrogate And Has Refused To Let The Family She Is Having This Baby For Touch Her Belly, But They Think She’s Terrible For It

This 24-year-old girl is currently a surrogate for a family, and she’s 6 months into her pregnancy. So far, everything has gone pretty well, save for one major detail.

She has been pregnant before with her own daughter, and when she was, she hated when people wanted to touch her belly and feel the baby.

She does not get why people love doing this, but it drives her crazy, and she doesn’t feel comfortable with people touching her pregnant belly at all.

So, back to this family whose baby she is carrying, they have asked her tons of times if they can get to rub or touch her stomach, as they really want to have the experience of feeling their baby move around.

The wife in this family particularly really wants to get to touch her belly, but she has repeatedly said no to this one request.

“Now for context, she can fully have children of her own this surrogacy is a choice they made so as not to interfere with her career by being pregnant,” she explained.

“She has a physically demanding job and doesn’t want to risk anything happening to the baby or her career (she’s a personal trainer).”

“They have been constantly asking me to touch my stomach, and I always politely decline as it is uncomfortable for me.”

A week ago, she and the wife headed to the doctor’s office for an appointment, and while they were in there, the wife leaned over to rub her belly as she was speaking to the doctor.

