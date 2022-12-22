This Snowman Cheeseball Is A Bound To Be A Festive Addition To Your List Of Appetizers This Christmas

As a kid, you were probably always told not to play with your food. But now that you’re an adult, why not? Playing around with food is a must if you are to create a show-stopping edible exhibit for the holidays.

Even if you don’t consider yourself to be a crafty sort of person, you’ll have so much fun preparing this appetizer, a snowman cheeseball.

TikToker @macy.blackwell has a wonderful recipe for this adorable and tasty seasonal caricature. It’s almost too cute to eat, but no one can truly resist the allure of a cheesy snack.

Make one for Christmas and then another one for your New Year’s party. Trust me; everyone will be glad to see this friendly snowman make a reappearance. Read on to learn how to put it together!

Ingredients:

-16 ounces of cream cheese

-2 cups of shredded mozzarella

-1/2 ounce packet of ranch seasoning

-A tiny carrot

-Whole peppercorns

