After Her Fiancé Cheated On Her, She Still Made Him Pay Her Back For Their Wedding Expenses, Even Though She Suddenly Came Into A Ton Of Money, And Now That He Knows She’s Wealthy, He’s Mad She Did This

This woman spent nearly 6 years with her now ex-fiancé, and their wedding was supposed to happen in the summer of 2019.

But, just a few months before they were going to say “I do,” her fiancé called things off out of the blue.

He then turned around and accused her of being the reason for wanting to end things. Along the way, he told her some terrible and nasty things about herself, which destroyed her self-esteem.

She says she’s only been able to get over his hurtful words somewhat recently. Anyway, she found out from some of her ex-fiancé’s friends that he actually had cheated on her, which really was why he called off their wedding.

That didn’t make her feel any better, though; it only made her feel even worse about the situation.

As part of their breakup, her ex insisted on keeping their apartment, and she insisted on him giving her back the deposit she had put down for their apartment.

She also asked her ex to pay her dad back, too, since he also pitched in money for their wedding that was not refundable.

All in, her ex had to cough up close to $2,500, and he said he could pay her back in installments every month, which totaled about $250.

“That September, my luck changed,” she explained. “The owners of my company had decided to sell and, despite me being a PA, they cut me in along with the high-level management.”

