Here Are 65 Deep, Open-Ended Questions To Kickstart Your Next Tarot Card Reading

You may not know that tarot actually began all the way back in 15th-century Europe as a card game.

But, in recent years, the practice has been all over social media after experiencing an utter resurgence in pop culture.

Tarot is most frequently used as a means of fortune telling, in which practitioners will draw cards at random in an effort to gain insight or further understanding about a situation or life event.

Just last week, we also discussed everything you need to know if you are looking to get started with tarot– including how to pick a card deck that resonates with you, interpret card meanings, and ask open-ended questions.

The latter, though, can be one of the most intimidating parts of starting a reading. You might be wondering how to phrase an open-ended question or wondering what area of your life you should even start to analyze.

So, below, we have compiled a list of some of the best deep and open-ended questions that you can use to kick-start your next tarot card reading.

To Learn About Your Own Life Path

-How are my past struggles impacting my life right now?

-What area of my life should I give more attention to?

