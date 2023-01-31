He’s Planning To Spend At Least $25,000 On The New Bathroom His Wife Wants, But His Family Thinks He Should Give That Money To His Brother Instead

This man’s 10th anniversary with his wife is coming up, and he really wants to gift her a brand-new bathroom as a present.

Additionally, he said it makes sense to create a second bathroom in their home because he and his wife have kids that are getting to an age where it’s annoying to have to share 1 bathroom with them.

He has been really saving up his money to be able to splurge on this bathroom, and he’s going to have it made in the basement of their home.

“I am going all out,” he explained. “Well, as all out as I can afford. I am getting a two-person tub with jets, in-floor heating, and a heat lamp so my wife can dry off and stay warm.”

“Anyways, the issue is that my brother is having money problems. He called me and asked if I could spare any money to help him out.”

“He has a tendency to live beyond his means. We have similar jobs and salaries, but he has a huge house with three and a half bathrooms. He drives a $150,000 truck that he will never use to tow, haul, or go off-road with. His wife’s engagement ring cost as much as my motorcycle.”

In contrast, he and his family live modestly and well within their means. Their home was built back in 1956, and it’s on the littler side, but it’s comfortable, it’s inviting, and it’s perfect for him, his wife, and their 2 children.

And one person in their family who loves looking at how he lives and comparing it to how his brother lives is his mom.

His mom will never miss an opportunity to show off photos of the elaborate Christmas decorations his brother puts up or the photos of his luxury vacations.

