Right Before He Got Married To His Wife, She Left Him And Accused Him Of Being Selfish, But He Just Found Out She Actually Left Him For Her Coworker, So He’s Feeling Like His Marriage Is A Lie

Just 8 months ago, this 34-year-old man tied the knot with his 29-year-old wife, and so all in, they have been together for approximately 3 years.

Throughout their time spent together, he and his wife have had their fair share of problems, but he always thought they did a great job handling them and resolving whatever was going on.

After he proposed to his wife, though, they hit a tough time in their relationship around 14 months ago.

“Essentially, we had a fight, and she left me,” he explained. “The reason that she gave was that I was selfish (in the argument we were having) and that I didn’t prioritize her.”

“It had been a tough time for us as she had been overseas for an extended work assignment for the past 4 months.”

“We spent two months broken up, during which time I tried to figure out what I had done wrong in the relationship. Following some introspection, I concluded that maybe I had been selfish and didn’t give her what she needed, and so I asked for her back so that we could try again. She initially declined but then contacted me a few weeks later, wanting to talk. We ended up getting back together.”

He and his wife were able to fix their relationship, and then his wife said she would like to follow through with getting married to him.

However, while they were in the middle of fixing things, his wife let him know that she had wound up sleeping with another guy while they were not together.

He had also had a one-night stand, so it didn’t bother him; after all, they were broken up at that time.

