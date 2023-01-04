She Has The Same Birthday As Her Maid Of Honor And Plans To Get Married The Day After Their Birthdays, But She Expected Her Maid Of Honor To Give Up Celebrating Their Birthday With Their Husband To Be With Her The Entire Day Before Her Wedding

This thirty-three-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is twenty-nine, are set to get married in August. And coincidentally, she and her fiancé share the same birthday– so their wedding is the day afterward.

Plus, even her maid of honor, who is twenty-five, has the exact same birthday as she and her fiancé! What are the odds?

Anyway, because of that, she decided to ask her maid of honor to celebrate with her the day before the wedding.

More specifically, she suggested that her maid of honor join her and her fiancé’s family for lunch. Then, she asked that her friend help her prepare for the wedding day– even though her requests might have been a bit overboard.

“I asked that she share a hotel room with me the night before, so she can be there for me from the moment I wake up to support and calm me,” she revealed.

Now, her maid of honor did agree to stay in the hotel room with her the night before her big day. However, her friend was apparently “a bit vague” about the lunch suggestion and admitted to not knowing if she would have other plans.

That whole discussion also took place a few weeks ago. But, just yesterday, her maid of honor’s husband reportedly messaged her and revealed that there would be a much different pre-wedding plan.

In fact, her friend’s husband actually organized a whole romantic day out for her friend’s birthday– which will end with a concert.

So, her friend’s husband wanted to let her know in advance since the entire day was a surprise. That way, she could plan for her maid of honor’s absence the day before the wedding and also not spoil the birthday plan for her friend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.