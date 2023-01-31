This Valentine’s Day, You Can Name A Cockroach After Your Ex And Feed It To Animals At The San Antonio Zoo– All For Charity 

Have you ever had a disrespectful or shady ex who was a walking red flag? If so, you might have called them a few choice names since your last relationship– “cockroach” being one of them.

This year, though, you don’t just have to call them that nasty name anymore. Instead, you can actually make them a cockroach and feed them to the wolves.

Well, you cannot really transform your ex into an insect, and there will not be actual wolves. Although, wouldn’t that be a pretty cathartic experience?

Instead, you can reap the same emotional benefits at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas. This year, the zoo is hosting a jaw-dropping Valentine’s Day fundraiser, known as Cry Me A Cockroach, that will attract broken-hearted gals and guys from all over.

With every single donation of either $5.00, $10.00, or $25.00, donors will be able to symbolically name one live cockroach after their ex. Then, you can feed that same slimy insect to the zoo animals!

Now, if you are not interested in cockroaches– I mean, I get it– then you can also symbolically name a rodent or vegetable. But don’t cockroaches just seem more appropriate, fun, and vengeful?

Regardless, with your donation, you will also receive a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day card proudly showing that you supported the Cry Me A Cockroach Fundraiser.

Plus, if you want to, you can actually send a digital Valentine’s Day card to your ex– informing them that they have been named after a cockroach, rodent, or vegetable and fed to a San Antonio Zoo animal. Imagine being your ex and waking up on February 14 to that notification.

Last year, the most popular names of exes were Jacob and Sarah. As for who will steal the top cockroach spot this year, only time will tell.

But, with only two weeks until Valentine’s Day, you should make your donation and secure your ex’s fate soon.

