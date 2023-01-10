While She Was On A Trip Visiting Her Boyfriend, Her Sister Decided To Fake Her Death In Order To “Test” How Much She Really Cared About Her

In September, this seventeen-year-old girl had an unfortunate falling out with her sister, who is twenty-three.

The falling out involved their mother– who she claims is mentally and emotionally abusive– and sides ended up being taken.

So, she wound up taking a step back and decided to cut off communication with both her mom and sister. In turn, she and her sister actually had not spoken for four months.

Anyway, more recently, she also went on a trip to visit her long-distance boyfriend. They had been dating for seven months, but that trip was actually the first time they got to see each other since becoming exclusive.

And as you can imagine, she was ecstatic. Plus, her boyfriend’s birthday was even during her planned visit, so she was so happy that she would be able to spend time with him on his special day.

But then, by the third day of her visit, she received a random call from her sister. And given their falling out, she opted to decline the call and thought nothing of it.

“I didn’t want any drama that always came along with answering her calls, and I left it alone,” she recalled.

Shortly afterward, though, she then received a call from her sister’s boyfriend. He was apparently freaking out and sobbing on the phone and told her that her sister had gotten into a head-on collision with a truck and passed away.

So, she was, of course, absolutely hysterical. In fact, she could not even walk because of how much grief she was experiencing.

