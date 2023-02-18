A Creepy Man In A Coat Chased Her And Her Sister Home One Hot Summer Afternoon

Do you know what doesn’t sit right with me? Seeing someone wearing a heavy coat or jacket on a hot day.

That didn’t sit right with a woman back when she was 11-years-old either when she saw a man dressed in a coat following her and her sister on a summer day.

She was with her 9-year-old sister and 11-year-old friend. That hot summer afternoon, they decided not to take the bus to the park so they could play but decided to walk.

It was a long walk that would take them about 30 minutes, but they lived in a fairly safe city, and she noted that it wasn’t unusual for kids to walk around.

“After a 30-minute walk, we arrived at the park and had a blast,” she recalled. “We stayed for a couple of hours and bought ice cream in a nearby shop before heading home.”

On the way home, their fun summer afternoon turned sour when she noticed a grown man dressed in a long black coat and sunglasses walking behind them.

“Now, what really freaked me out was the fact that his ankles and calves were bare,” she explained. “No socks and, most importantly – no pants.” How freaky is that?

After her friend noticed him too, they knew they had to run away but had to get creative in order not to alarm her little sister too much.

So, she initiated a game of tag that would get each of them running down the block. But eventually, the scary man started running too, and he became too hard for her sister not to notice.

