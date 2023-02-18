He Bought His Girlfriend Six Dozen Roses On Valentine’s Day And Got Accused Of Making His Girlfriend’s Sisters’ Husbands Look Bad Because They Got Their Wives Basically Nothing

This man currently has a girlfriend, as well as a high-paying job that usually requires him to drop everything in his life and travel at a moment’s notice.

“It is infuriating at times, but I get paid well, so I have learned to live with it,” he said.

Due to the nature of his job, though, he has had to miss some important family events.

This happened once early on in his relationship with his girlfriend when he was forced to leave without any notice. So, in an effort to make up for his absence, he decided to send his girlfriend three dozen roses.

According to him, she loves flowers more than absolutely anything. In fact, he recognizes that most girls love flowers but is confident that his girlfriend still loves blooms more.

On multiple occasions, she has even forced him to stop the car while they were driving just to take pictures of pretty flowers on the side of the road.

So, he thought that the three dozen roses would be a really nice gesture. And apparently, his girlfriend agreed.

She even joked around at the time and told him that he had “set the bar”– meaning that whenever he had to let her down, he better send three dozen roses along, too.

Anyway, they have been happily dating for three years since then. And whenever he was apart from his girlfriend during that time, he would always have three dozen roses delivered to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.