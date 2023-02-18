Her Boyfriend Wants Her To Lie About Her Job To His Friends And Family Because She Works As A Party Princess, But She Is Refusing And Doesn’t Get Why He Finds Her Work So Embarrassing 

This young woman from the UK is currently employed as a “party princess.” In other words, she dresses up as fictional characters– mainly princesses– and provides customers with a whole catalog.

So, people can select what character they want, and she will show up for any booked parties. Then, she will sing, play games with children, read books, take pictures, and more.

Now, she claims to love her job, and she actually makes really good money doing it. Plus, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to shift her operations to keep her business alive.

“I began to do Zoom calls, which were more one-on-one and lasted 40 minutes,” she recalled.

Anyway, she has been working this job for two years now. And honestly, she intends to continue doing it for as long as she can. After all, she finds her work very fulfilling.

But she has been dating her boyfriend for seven months now. And apparently, he is actually just embarrassed by what she does.

In fact, he does not even want her to be transparent about her job with his family or his friends. Instead, he thinks that if she is honest, it will make her appear childish or as though she lacks other work prospects.

And quite frankly, she finds that quite infuriating. After all, she reportedly makes more money than him through this job anyway.

“But I would never throw that up in an argument with him,” she admitted.

