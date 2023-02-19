Her Idea For A Date Night Jar Is A Clever Way To Take The Stress Out Of Planning Date Activities

After an exhausting week at work, the task of planning a date night can seem much too daunting. So instead of going out and making new memories, you and your significant other find yourselves on the couch eating takeout on a Friday night. Again.

Something has got to give. You know you can’t spend your good years on the couch every weekend.

But seriously, who has the time or the energy to properly arrange an activity that is equal parts creative, new, special, and interesting?

To help make this process easier, TikTok user Carla Clark (@carlajayclark) is sharing what she and her partner Scott do to spice things up, and her video has garnered a million views.

Carla and Scott have what is called a date night jar. In fact, the act of putting together the date night jar with your S.O. could be considered a date itself!

Anyway, in the jar are little slips of colored paper with different date ideas written on them. The blue slips of paper indicate cheap dates or nights at home.

Green stands for activities that cost under $20, yellow is for date ideas under $50, and red is for under $100.

Whatever they pull out of the jar is the activity they have to do that night. No exceptions are allowed. And the best part is that they don’t know what’s written on each other’s slips!

So unfortunately, Carla can’t share the date ideas she wrote down because she does not want to ruin the surprises for Scott.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.