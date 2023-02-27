Her Sister Made A Fake Account On Social Media To Loyalty Test Her Boyfriend And He Failed, So Now She’s Feeling Conflicted

This 25-year-old girl has a sister who is 2 years older than she is, and a week ago, her sister got the idea to “loyalty test” her boyfriend for her.

Now, she has never once requested that her sister perform this test on her boyfriend, and if she had the ability to choose here, she honestly never would have wanted her sister to meddle in her business.

She has been dating her boyfriend for an entire year, and she always thought their relationship was great, but her sister just proved her wrong.

Anyway, her sister created a fake account on social media, and her sister posed as some other woman.

Her sister then added her boyfriend to her friend list, and surprisingly, her boyfriend reached out to her sister before her sister could message him.

“She was sending him fake pictures, and my BF was saying things like “you’re adorable” and implying that they should hook up sometime on the low,” she explained.

“I messaged my boyfriend the next morning, saying that it was a fake account. He claimed that he already knew it was fake, and he thought it was one of his buddies pranking him.”

“He said he would never cheat on me or invite a stranger to his house for a meaningless hookup. I don’t know if I really believe that.”

Her boyfriend is always super friendly to women in general, and he also told her sister that she could come to his place “anytime” if she happened to be in their town.

