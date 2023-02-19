She Put Together An Audio Guest Book For Her Wedding, But When She Listened To It, She Caught Some Of Her Guests Saying Awful Things

All brides hope that each of their guests in attendance enjoys the wedding celebration they so meticulously planned. Unfortunately for one bride, she found out that some of her guests didn’t have a very good time.

TikToker Yaya Kampen (@yayakampen) caught guests gossiping about her wedding after unintentionally recording the conversations that took place during the reception. Her video, discussing how it happened, has reached nearly five million views.

So instead of a traditional guestbook, Yaya and her wife wanted an audio guestbook for their reception.

How it works is that guests lift up a corded phone and leave a heartwarming message for the happy couple. And at the end of the day, they can listen to all the recorded messages.

Audio guestbooks are pretty pricey, so Yaya decided to make her own. She bought a corded phone and a sound-sensitive audio recorder, then installed it into the phone’s handle.

She didn’t realize until after the wedding just how sensitive the little audio recorder was to sound. It managed to capture the voices from her entire reception, even if they weren’t speaking into the phone.

“So it’s like two hours of audio of people leaving messages, of course, but then literally everything else happening the entire wedding day,” she said.

Overwhelmed with the task of editing the messages, she put the project away and didn’t revisit it until now, a year later.

That’s when she discovered some of the not-so-nice things people said at her wedding.

