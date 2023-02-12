She’s About To Inherit $1.5 Million Dollars, And Her Fiancé Is Very Concerned This Will Change Things In Their Relationship

This 34-year-old woman is currently engaged to a 28-year-old guy, and there’s one thing in their relationship that’s causing some tension between them: her inheritance.

She’s going to be getting approximately $1.5 million dollars soon, and this is really causing concern with her fiancé.

He’s honestly worried that the money will change the way their relationship is going, and she believes that’s because he didn’t grow up with money at all.

“A little background: he grew up in extreme poverty,” she explained. “He wouldn’t eat unless it was school breakfast and lunch, and then he’d go to bed hungry.”

“His father was in jail, and his mother left him and his brother when they were preteens in a home by themselves for months. At one point, the power got shut off.”

“I grew up the complete opposite. I pretty much got anything I wanted. My first car at 16 was an Audi. I would like to think it didn’t make me a brat. I feel I grew up being a kind and empathetic person.”

One thing she did work at, though, was college, and she’s proud to earn a salary of $70,000 a year because of her hard work back then.

In contrast, her fiancé earns $40,000 annually, though he does have his own business.

Throughout the course of her relationship with her fiancé, they had a running joke that she was “his sugar mama” due to her outearning him and being older by a couple of years.

