Want To Impress Your Date For Valentine’s Day Tomorrow? Try This Recipe For Surf And Turf

Surf and turf is an easy, excellent, and favorite go-to dinner for lovebirds on Valentine’s Day. This dish was popularized in the 1960s and represented two gourmet tastes combined into one meal.

With both seafood and steak on the menu, you really can’t go wrong! There is no way you will still be hungry by the end of the evening.

TikToker Brogan Wu (@theogkitchenwitch) is demonstrating how to make surf and turf consisting of juicy, melt-in-your-mouth steak and succulent, flavorful shrimp all slathered in a fragrant garlic butter sauce.

“Valentine’s Day is coming up, and all I want is for everyone to get ‘filleted.’ And by that, I mean filet mignon,” said Brogan.

When you present this meal for your intimate dinner at home, your Valentine will think you’re hiding a professional chef in the kitchen.

So let’s get into the recipe and impress your date!

First, start by peeling and cleaning some jumbo shrimp. Then, season the shrimp with smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, onion powder, Italian seasoning, minced garlic, fresh parsley, salt, black pepper, and olive oil.

Set the shrimp aside and prepare your filet. Get the meat to room temperature, then season with salt and black pepper.

Steak and shrimp cook at different rates of speed, so it is recommended that you tackle the steak first.

Heat up a medium-sized cast iron skillet and add a neutral oil, like grape seed oil. Cook the steaks on high heat in the skillet.

