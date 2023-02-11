Sweet Chili Linguine Is A Valentine’s Day Dinner Recipe On The Fancier Side

If you are in need of a dinner on the fancier side, I suggest making this linguine with the juiciest chicken, complete with a sweet chili sauce. The sauce provides a bit of heat and sweetness to the dish.

And it’s not too elaborate or expensive to the point where you’ll be overwhelmed and lost on what to do in the kitchen.

It’s simple enough that anyone can recreate it but more elegant than your average weekday dinner.

The sweet chili sauce is an everyday staple that you need in your cupboard. It’s a great dipping sauce, and it works fantastically in this recipe as a pasta sauce.

TikToker @culinaryhijabi has a recipe for sweet chili linguine that you’ll definitely want to make on February 14th.

Don’t you just love the idea of sweet chili sauce for your sweetheart?

Start by salting and boiling a pot of water on the stove to cook the pasta. In a bowl, season three chicken breasts with garlic powder, paprika, chicken bouillon, Creole seasoning, basil leaves, and sugar.

Drizzle some olive oil on top and massage the seasonings into the chicken. Then, pour olive oil into a pan to cook the chicken.

When they are fully cooked, remove them from the pan and slice them up. Set the chicken aside for now and return to the pan. Add minced garlic, sweet chili sauce, garlic powder, chicken bouillon, and pepper.

Mix everything together, then add tomato puree. Continue stirring and pour in some heavy cream. Then, add the linguine to the sauce.

