This Recipe For Tuscan Chicken Served With Pasta Is A Wonderful Idea For Valentine’s Day Dinner

It’s that time of year again. Valentine’s Day is already next week, so you’ve got to find a way to turn on the romance and fast.

So if you’re not sure how to express your love, a home-cooked dinner is always a surefire way to show your special someone that you care.

V-Day just so happens to be the perfect time to show off your cooking skills and impress the one you love.

TikToker @nxtlvlcooking has a recipe for a Tuscan chicken dish bathed in a creamy, garlicky sauce and served with the pasta of your choice.

So let’s get into the recipe and get yourself prepared for the most romantic date night you’ve had in a while!

Start by slicing some chicken breasts in half. Season both sides of the chicken with salt, black pepper, paprika, basil seasoning, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder.

Next, sprinkle all-purpose flour on both sides of the chicken. Then, cook the chicken in two to three tablespoons of olive oil until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside. Place three tablespoons of butter and two cloves of chopped garlic into the pan. Cook until the garlic is fragrant.

Then, add four mushrooms, one cup of grape tomatoes, and three-quarters cup of pasta water. You can also use cherry tomatoes instead of grape tomatoes if you’d like.

