While She Was Arguing With Her Boyfriend, He Put His Hand Over His Mouth To Keep Her Quiet So He Could Continue Talking

This 29-year-old woman has a 28-year-old boyfriend whom she has been seeing for the last 2 years now.

Yesterday, she and her boyfriend got into a disagreement about how she thought he wasn’t being a good sport.

Every week, they play intramural sports together on a team, and she thought his behavior needed to be called out.

“In short, he was acting like a sore loser and sat out our last game and sulked in the corner in front of all of our friends,” she explained.

“It was embarrassing, to say the least. After we got in our car to leave the game (I was driving), I expressed my displeasure and downright embarrassment with his attitude, and he became extremely defensive.”

“We began to verbally argue as I was driving away from the venue. During one of the points he was trying to make with me, I interjected to correct him, and he reached over from the passenger side of the vehicle and covered my mouth for two seconds in total. To be clear, he covered my mouth to silence me. I was shocked he thought it was appropriate/acceptable to even touch me.”

After her boyfriend proceeded to keep his hand placed over her mouth for a couple of seconds, he kept on going.

He spoke for probably 10 to 20 more seconds as he argued “his point,” and then he concluded by saying to her that he “finally” had the chance to talk without her interrupting him.

She had no idea what to even say, so she didn’t say a single word and kept on driving home.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.