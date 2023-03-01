After Her Boyfriend Agreed To Become The Guardian Of His Half-Sister, Whose Mother Is Terminally Ill, She Called His Half-Sister’s Mother Selfish For Expecting A 22-Year-Old To Take On That Responsibility

This 22-year-old woman has a boyfriend named Malcolm, who is also 22. And Malcolm has a half-sister, Elena, who is 12.

Her boyfriend and Elena share the same dad. Unfortunately, though, he was never involved in either of their lives.

So, Malcolm and Elena were both raised by their respective mothers– who eventually became very close friends. This meant that the pair grew up seeing each other often.

Just a few years ago, though, Malcolm’s mom moved abroad. And last year, Elena’s mom, Sandra, was diagnosed with cancer.

Sandra did go through treatment, but it was ultimately determined that there was nothing the doctors could do. So, they are now trying to make Sandra comfortable since the mother is expected to pass away sometime this year.

Sandra and Elena also have no other family. So, Malcolm has spent much of his time helping care for his half-sister by driving her to school, cooking meals, and more.

More recently, though, her boyfriend sat her down with news that she was pretty outraged by.

Apparently, Sandra had asked to speak with Malcolm and ultimately asked if he would be willing to take custody of Elena. Sandra claimed to understand if he said no, but if he did say yes, she asked that he take custody sooner as opposed to later.

That way, Elena would have time to adjust to having Malcolm as a guardian before Sandra passed away.

