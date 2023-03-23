He Secretly Wants To Get Rid Of His Wife’s Cat Because The Cat Is Ruining The New House They Just Bought

As a devoted pet owner, I can’t even begin to imagine how I would feel if my spouse wanted me to get rid of my pet.

One man is fed up with his wife’s cat and secretly wants to get rid of it but doesn’t know how to go about it.

He and his wife got married in October 2020. Since they first met, his wife has had her adult female cat named Aleu.

He described Aleu as a “scaredy cat,” as she tends to hide for most of the day. His wife has said that Aleu has had issues with her litter box since she was a kitten and is prone to accidents.

After saving for a year, he and his wife were able to purchase their first house. Since moving in, he’s had a lot of issues with Aleu.

Although she can roam the house freely, they dedicated a room in the house to Aleu and keep her litter box in it. He noticed a foul ammonia smell coming from the room not long after they moved in.

Well, it turns out his wife’s cat was going to the bathroom outside of the litter box instead of inside it.

He and his wife started taking preventative measures like buying a new litter box and placing a waterproof mat underneath it.

However, he aggressively blurted things out to his wife along the way. One day he said, “We just bought this house, and it’s already ruined because of your cat.”

