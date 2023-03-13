Her Boyfriend Didn’t Get Her A Single Thing For Her Birthday, Yet He Still Purchases Presents For His Ex-Wife

This 39-year-old woman has been dating her 53-year-old boyfriend for more than 4 years now. She recently celebrated her birthday, and she was shocked when her boyfriend didn’t get her a single thing.

The man didn’t even go out and get her a card, which is strange because, in the past, she and her boyfriend have always made birthdays special for one another.

What really hurts her the most about her boyfriend forgetting her birthday is that he never misses the opportunity to purchase presents for his ex-wife for every single holiday.

Whether it’s Mother’s Day, Christmas, or his ex-wife’s birthday, her boyfriend is constantly buying gifts.

As for why her boyfriend is so into getting gifts for his ex-wife, he claims it is to “set a good example” for the sons that he has with his ex-wife.

She does think that makes sense, as she does purchase presents for her ex-husband and even his new wife so she can set a nice example for her own son.

“However, we’ve had fights in the past about the extravagance of the gifts he buys for her,” she explained.

“She sends the kids to him with lists of things to get her. The last list included the following: two Ring cameras, a subscription to the Wine-of-the-month club, a Keurig and various pods to go with it, gift cards for her hairdresser, and more.”

“I have a $50/each limit I spend on my ex-husband and his wife, and I feel like his ex’s demands are a bit excessive. My boyfriend admitted to me that he agrees her gift requests are greedy, and he told me that he would only be getting her gift cards going forward.”

