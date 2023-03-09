Her Boyfriend’s Female Best Friend Really Worries Her, But She’s Afraid To Say Something And Be Labeled As Jealous

This 30-year-old woman has been dating her 30-year-old boyfriend for a year now, and she’s pretty positive that this is the man she’s going to spend the rest of her life with.

Her boyfriend feels the same way about her, and that definitely has given her confidence in their relationship.

Her boyfriend lives with his best female friend, and this girl is someone that her boyfriend has known for a large part of his life.

“Before we started going out, a mutual friend warned me about her; that she actively has tried to test my BF’s loyalty to her by causing scenes on nights out and having crises that only he can help her with,” she explained.

“I’ve been a bit wary of her because of this. Well, now that I know her, I’ve experienced it firsthand. She has called my BF twice while the two of us were out on dates crying and begging for his help, and he was more than happy to go and help her.”

“He’s also told me stories of him driving through the night to help her deal with her issues, even when she was with her boyfriend at the time.”

Another strange thing about this girl is that she kind of forced her friendship on her. This girl will constantly talk about how much she enjoys being around her, which just makes her uneasy.

She has not spent a lot of time around her boyfriend’s best friend, so there’s really no reason for this girl to be all about her.

Her boyfriend’s best friend has also done nothing to really get to know her at all, and she just thinks this girl is highly manipulative instead of friendly.

