He’s Dealing With A Disappointed Daughter After Telling Her She Can’t Live At Home With Him In Order To Qualify For In-State Tuition For Her Dream College

You would think that moms and dads are usually thrilled when their kid decides to go to a college near their house.

But one dad is dealing with a disappointed daughter after telling her she can’t live with him to earn in-state tuition for her dream school.

He’s 49 years old and has two daughters. One is 20, and the other is 17. They both live with their mom. He divorced their mother, remarried, and now lives in a different state.

His eldest daughter is a student at a private university near her mom’s house. Most of her tuition is covered by scholarships, and her mom pays the rest.

His younger daughter is a senior in high school and has set her sights on a great school that he describes as practically in his backyard.

His daughter could save a lot on tuition costs if she lived in the same state as her dad and only had to pay in-state tuition. So, she asked him if she could live with him and her stepmom during her senior year of high school to qualify for in-state tuition.

“I told her I would talk to her stepmom about this proposition and get back to her,” he said.

He and his wife live in a two-bedroom condo. The second room is technically his wife’s office. However, most of the time, she works in their living room.

They also have two dogs living with them. However, they believe they don’t have enough space to take in his daughter for the school year.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.