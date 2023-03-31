If You Want A Pretty Side Dish For Easter, You Can’t Go Wrong With This Rainbow Carrot Recipe

Want a gorgeous side dish for Easter? Well, you can’t go wrong with rainbow carrots! It just wouldn’t be a holiday celebration without carrots on the table as part of the feast.

Plus, I’m sure the Easter bunny would definitely appreciate a carrot recipe.

Rainbow carrots come in a range of colors, hence the name. They can be purple, yellow, pale white, and even red.

They taste pretty similar to the regular orange carrot, but the kaleidoscope of colors that rainbow carrots provide makes the vegetable much more attractive and appealing to the eyes.

They are also incredibly versatile. You can rinse them off and eat them raw or smother them with sauce and roast them in the oven.

Either way, you’re sure to receive the amazing health benefits that carrots offer.

TikTok creators Meridian and Ralph (@farmmarketrecipes) are demonstrating how to prepare these tender multi-colored carrots for your upcoming Easter dinner. So let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

2 pounds of rainbow carrots

1/4 cup of butter

1 teaspoon of sugar

Salt and pepper

Fresh parsley or thyme

