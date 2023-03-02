She And Her Friend Snuck Out Of The House To Go For A Walk In The Woods At Night, And Then A Creepy Woman Started Following Them And Laughing

Does a late-night walk in a forest sound nice to you? After reading this woman’s story, you may never want to take one again.

When she was twelve or thirteen, she and her best friend would sneak out of the house whenever they had sleepovers to walk around the huge forest near her friend’s house.

They would bring blankets, flashlights, food, and drinks with them to sort of camp out in the forest for a bit before returning home.

But what they saw one night stopped them from ever sneaking into the woods again.

This night, they snuck out of the house and into the trees around 3:00 am, which was a lot later than they would usually leave.

It was incredibly quiet on their walk through the woods until they came across a shelter they had made from sticks during one of their previous visits. Unfortunately, it had been destroyed by something.

“We were just deciding to just call it a night and come back later on that day to repair the hut when we heard it,” she recalled. “This loud shrieking giggle that made the hair on the back of my neck stand up.”

Can you imagine hearing that in the middle of the forest at 3:00 am?

The girls ran through the trees as fast as they could to get home, terrified by what they had just heard.

