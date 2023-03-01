She Said Something Really Awful In A Heated Argument With Her Boyfriend, And He Has Since Taken A Screenshot Of What She Said And Is Not Willing To Delete The Evidence

This 24-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and a week ago, they got into a pretty heated argument.

This argument happened over social media, and it happened in the first place because her boyfriend said something to her that she just simply misunderstood.

She ended up blowing up after her boyfriend said what he did, and she responded in a really awful and brutal way.

“I’m shocked at my own behavior,” she admitted. “What I said was very unlike me. I guess I could list off all the things causing me undue stress, but those would be excuses.”

“Of course, I immediately apologized and am still trying to make it up to him. I understand that this is a setback in building trust with him, and will do my best to make it right. I promised I would never say such a thing again.”

After things died down, he promised he wasn’t mad at her, and he even took the blame for everything.

Although her boyfriend is not mad, he is obviously still hurt by her words.

She can tell things are off because even though they have a long-distance relationship, her boyfriend is showing her far less affection than he normally does.

“Anyways, he saved screenshots of the conversation,” she said. “He insists that they are purely for him, as a reminder to him that this is what he gets for being too open, not direct enough.”

