She Stayed In Touch With Her Son’s Ex-Wife And His Ex-Wife’s Daughter After They Got Divorced, And Her Son Has Been Furious Ever Since He Found Out

This woman’s son, Henry, and his ex-wife, Rachel, got divorced about a year ago. And even though the divorce was not messy, Henry and Rachel’s separation also was not easy.

Apparently, her son and Rachel had one child together– her 9-year-old granddaughter. Rachel reportedly has another kid, too, named Amy– who is three years older than her granddaughter.

But Amy was from one of Rachel’s past relationships– meaning that her son was not the father.

Regardless, both her biological granddaughter and Amy grew up calling her “grandma.” And she always treated both children exactly the same.

In fact, she would always bring both girls candy and provide them with a bit of “pocket money” whenever she could.

“I hugged and loved (and still do love) Amy as much as I do my granddaughter,” she admitted.

“As far as I am aware, she is my second granddaughter.”

This meant that following her son’s divorce, she decided to stay in contact with Rachel– who is now his ex-wife– in order to remain in touch with her biological granddaughter.

Rachel’s daughter, Amy, also has a personal cell phone number– which she has. So, she speaks with Amy occasionally, too– who still opts to call her “grandma.”

