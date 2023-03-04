She Told Her Friend She Didn’t Think Her College Fund Was A “Complete Blessing” Because Of The Trauma She Went Through To Get That Money, But Her Friend Just Got Mad At Her

This 24-year-old woman went to college in the United States. And because she received a significant merit scholarship– valued at $20,000 per year– in addition to getting an on-campus job and using her college fund, her parents only had to directly contribute a low amount toward her tuition. She also did not need to take out any loans.

Unfortunately, though, the money in her college fund was the result of a very tumultuous period in her life.

Back when she was just 13, one of her family friend’s daughters– who was like a cousin to her– passed away due to cancer.

Then, later that same year, her maternal grandmother and uncle both died very suddenly within just two months of each other.

Apparently, her grandmother had been diagnosed with aggressive cancer. And shortly after her grandmother’s memorial service, her uncle was found dead.

Plus, on top of dealing with all of this grief herself, the loss also led her parent’s marriage to break down.

“My dad never liked my uncle and would make comments like, ‘There’s only so much you can do for people like that,'” she explained.

“And my mom– who was very close with her brother– resents him for keeping my sister and me from having a closer relationship with him.”

After that, her brother, who was just 11-years-old at the time, developed an eating disorder that still requires treatment.

