She’s A Cosmetic Chemist And She’s Sharing Her Nighttime Skincare Routine

The internet is the go-to place for beauty and skincare advice. But the problem is that there are so many different tips and tricks swirling around you just don’t even know what to do anymore.

There are lotions, eye creams, masks, exfoliators, and even snail slime. At this point, it feels like you need a chemistry degree to be able to determine what the right products for your skin are and what ones are just overpriced gimmicks.

However, skincare routines do not need to be a super complicated ten-step system with multiple creams and oils.

Take it from April Basi (@aprilbasi), a cosmetic chemist and model who is passionate about all things related to wellness, nutrition, and skincare.

She’s sharing her nighttime skincare routine on TikTok, and all you really need are four basic products: cleanser, serum, retinoid, and moisturizer.

A night skincare routine is important because, during the night, your skin is able to absorb the most nutrients.

In addition, at night, you aren’t being exposed to sunlight and environmental pollution, creating stressors.

While there is no one-size-fits-all routine, these fantastic four make up a foundational regimen that everyone should implement into their daily lives.

The first step of any skincare routine should be to wash your face. April cleanses her skin using a benzoyl peroxide cleanser from the brand The Inkey List.

