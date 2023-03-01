She’s Been With Her Boyfriend For 7 Years Now, But She Doesn’t Believe He’s Going To Propose To Her Soon, So She’s Beginning To Get Worried

As the years go by, it’s become more common for people to wait until they’re older to get married.

Data shows that the average age of couples married in 2022 was 31-years-old. Therefore, lots of couples are choosing to date longer before deciding to officially tie the knot.

One woman and her boyfriend of seven years are both 29-years-old, and she’s unsure if he is ever going to propose to her. It’s beginning to make her feel a little uneasy.

“We have a lot in common,” she said about their relationship. “I love him, I love our life together, and I can’t imagine sharing my life with anyone else.”

Up until recently, she hadn’t been mentioning to him that they should get engaged. She wanted to avoid being pushy or annoying about it, especially because they’re in a place where they need to be careful with their money.

Let’s face it, engagement rings, celebrations, and weddings aren’t cheap.

However, just because he hasn’t brought up getting engaged either doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t serious about their relationship. They’re actually beginning to save up for a deposit they can use to buy a house together.

She figured now would be the time for them to bring up getting married, but it hasn’t happened.

“Our recent anniversary made me realize that it’s been a whole seven years, and he doesn’t seem to be even thinking about proposing,” she explained.

