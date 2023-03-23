This Dating Coach Is Explaining How You Can Really Tell If He’s A “Good Guy” Or Not

Good men are almost impossible to find. We know they’re out there somewhere, but after endless encounters with many vulgar jerks, it’s hard to stay hopeful.

From the very first interaction with a guy, you’re probably already trying to read between the lines and pick up on those subtle hints that reveal his true personality.

But we can’t always catch everything. So how do you know if he’s a real keeper or just a good guy in disguise?

Dating coach Shane Kohler (@shanekohler) is explaining on TikTok how you can tell if the man you’re with is truly a good guy. Here are the three signs you should look out for.

Number one: he keeps his promises. His actions always line up with his words, and he follows through, rarely ever letting you down.

If he says he will call you, you can expect your phone to ring. When you make plans, he actually shows up to them. He isn’t flaky and doesn’t constantly make you guess what his next move will be.

Number two: he is kind. And just so you know, being kind isn’t the same as being nice. So when we’re talking about a guy who is kind, we don’t mean one of those self-proclaimed “nice guys” who brings up his apparent niceness every chance he gets.

A good guy is genuinely kind-hearted and thoughtful. Not only does he treat you with respect, but he is also considerate of others.

Pay attention to how he acts around people he doesn’t know because that’s just as important as how he behaves with you. If a man is openly showing a lack of respect to others, he’s capable of doing it to you, too.

