He Got Asked To Contribute Between $20,000 And $30,000 To His High School Bully’s Medical Expenses, But He Refuses To Help The Person Who Made His Life Miserable

During this 33-year-old guy’s childhood, he was never really the popular kid in school. He participated in musicals and actually enjoyed learning about academic subjects.

At that same time, he wasn’t particularly interested in sports and also was not super social.

By the time he reached the end of high school, things did start to get easier once he finally made a bunch of friends. However, one of the “popular kids” named Jake still always picked on him.

Apparently, Jake would bully him for everything from his “nerdiness” to his ethnicity and his body.

“I have never forgotten it and constantly resented him for it,” he admitted.

Then, 15 years later, Jake reportedly did something that was “very stupid and immature.” So, his high school bully wound up in a coma for several years.

He, on the other hand, ended up graduating from college and moving out of the country. Afterward, he landed a good job abroad in a major city and earns quite a generous salary now.

He has even since become very accomplished in his field, so he is well-known– and his former school classmates all know that.

“Quite frankly, the fat musical kid ended up the most successful graduate of his class,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.