He Has Twin Sisters, And One Of Them Secretly Slept With The Other’s Fiancé Before Getting Pregnant

This 25-year-old man has two sisters who are older than him, and they are twins; 32-year-old Liz and 32-year-old Jenn.

Jenn met a guy in college, and she then went on to get engaged to him. But a year ago, Jenn found out something terrible about her fiancé.

“…Her fiancé was sleeping with Liz behind her back, they ended up falling in love, and Liz got pregnant.”

Yeah, so Jenn found out that her sister was secretly with her fiancé, and then her fiancé dumped her.

Jenn’s then ex-fiancé proceeded to get married to Liz, and then the couple welcomed a baby girl into the world.

“I want to say I don’t condone cheating at all, I definitely think that he and Liz could have handled this better,” he said.

“But I also understand sometimes people fall in love under less-than-ideal circumstances, and I think Liz is a better fit with him anyway.”

“Jenn is still devastated and is not over him (again, no judgment), and she never wants to see them again nor meet our niece.”

He really has provided Jenn with a lot of support as she has been trying to come to terms with losing her fiancé to her sister.

