Her Brother Was Shockingly Suggested As Her Most Compatible Match On A Dating App

If you’ve ever been on Hinge, you know the dating app can be pretty unhinged. Of course, anyone’s worst dating nightmare would be matching with someone they’re related to.

Well, Hinge made that nightmare come true for one TikTok user.

Dani Kravette’s (@danikravette) quest to find love backfired after Hinge told her that her most compatible match was her brother.

So Dani had deleted the dating app because she had been matching with people who looked like “they could commit murder from like nine to five.”

But recently, she decided to get back on it and downloaded the app onto her phone again. In the video, she told viewers she could vomit at who Hinge decided she was compatible with. Then, she zoomed out to reveal her brother Jordan’s profile.

“This is my brother. Super cute, right? Yeah, it runs in the family. But I don’t know if he’s like the one for me,” Dani joked.

“I mean, I guess we are compatible in the sense that we share the same parents and like shelter growing up, and like blood and DNA and all those fun things,” she continued.

Dani concluded the video by letting any interested ladies out there know that her brother is indeed single.

Shockingly, this type of stuff happens a lot more often than you’d think. Several TikTok users shared their own awkward experiences about encountering relatives on a dating app.

