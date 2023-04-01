Her Landlord Asked Her If She Would Babysit His Kids After He Had To Take An Unexpected Trip, And She Hasn’t Gotten Back To Him Because She Thinks It’s A Bizarre Request

Have you ever had a landlord that you’ve gotten along really well with? Some people can’t stand their landlords, but having a pleasant and friendly one makes a huge difference in your living experience.

One woman was recently asked to help take care of her landlord’s children for an unknown amount of time while he and his wife are out of town for a family emergency. Now, she’s not sure if she should say yes.

She’s 25-years-old and works full-time in a large city. Her living situation is quite unique, as she lives in the basement of a family’s home.

She doesn’t know the family, but the basement space has everything she needs, so she rarely has to interact with them. Anytime she has interacted with them, they’ve been nice.

The man who acts as her landlord is the head of the family’s household and recently informed her that they would be leaving the country because one of his parents fell ill and was in critical condition.

He took his wife and kids with him and asked her to look out for any mail or packages they may receive while they were gone. She didn’t mind helping them with the mail and wished them well.

“A week later, he texts me and says his kids would be coming back, but not him [in] about a week from now,” she explained.

“He asked me to take his kids to school until he gets back. I don’t know when exactly that is.”

Her landlord added that she would be taking his kids to school for an “undisclosed amount of time.”

