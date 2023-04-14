Her Nephew Flushed Her $30,000 Engagement Ring Down The Toilet, And Her Brother Is Claiming He Can’t Afford To Replace It

Over the weekend, this woman decided to host a family dinner and invited her brother as well as her two nephews– who are 8 and 4-years-old.

Now, for context, she would always wear her engagement ring on her finger in the past. But, more recently, she has begun storing it in her walk-in closet– opting to only wear it on special occasions.

Anyway, while she started cleaning up the dinner table after everyone ate, her nephews headed outside to play.

At the same time, the rest of the adult guests were hanging out in the outdoor patio and kitchen area– meaning that her brother was not watching his kids.

So, her nephews managed to sneak into her master bedroom without anyone noticing. Then, they started to play with all of her belongings– including her engagement ring.

Eventually, she and her family did notice the boys were gone and went looking for them. And at that point, her nephews panicked because they knew they were not supposed to be playing upstairs.

In this state of panic, the boys wound up running into her master bathroom. Then, they decided to flush her engagement ring down the toilet!

Once everyone realized that, she immediately called a plumber to figure out if the ring was somehow trapped in the toilet and not just gone.

“But nope,” she revealed, “Unfortunately, it was gone for good.”

