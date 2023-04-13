Here’s How You Can Make Air Fryer Pizza Bombs

Air fryers are one of the most useful tools of the century. I don’t know how people went without them back in the day. Air fryers can make breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They could replace microwaves and ovens altogether!

As a result, it’s not difficult to see why the air fryer became so popular. If you’re anything like me, your air fryer is probably always in use, and you must also love a good air fryer recipe.

TikToker Ariana Ruiz (@arimonika) is showing you how to make these easy air fryer pizza bombs using Pillsbury biscuit dough.

Instead of filling them with classic breakfast ingredients and serving them as a morning meal, these buttery balls of biscuit dough are stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

It makes a savory snack or a mouthwatering appetizer that everyone will fall head over heels for. We can’t help but become obsessed with anything that is pizza-related. It’s also a great alternative to just ordering a pizza.

For starters, you’ll need a can of Pillsbury biscuit dough, pepperoni slices, and mozzarella string cheese. Once you have gathered those basic staples, bust out that air fryer and get to cooking!

First, remove the biscuits from the package and flatten them out using a spoon. Chop some pepperoni slices into small pieces and add them to the biscuits.

Next, cut up the string cheese into chunks and place a chunk of the cheese on each biscuit. Close the biscuits tightly by rolling them into compact balls.

Be cautious of cramming too much pepperoni and cheese into the balls.

You don’t want them to leak out and make a mess! After balling up the pizza bombs, set them aside while you make the garlic butter coating.

