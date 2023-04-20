He’s Showing You His Recipe For Recreating The Crunch Wrap Supreme

Taco Bell is one of the leading fast food chains in the United States. Ask anyone their opinion on Taco Bell, and they’ll give you one out of two responses.

People are either vehemently against the quality of food, or they love it dearly. Personally, I am in the latter category and look back fondly on those late-night trips to Taco Bell back in college.

TikToker Luke (@cookinginthemidwest) is showing fans of Taco Bell how to recreate the fast food restaurant’s signature six-sided wrap at home. It’s one of the most iconic items on the Taco Bell menu!

And since you’re making it at home, everyone gets to choose what they want to have in theirs.

So thankfully, no one will be complaining about how much they hate tomatoes. First, here’s how you prepare the meat.

Meat Ingredients:

1 pound of ground beef

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of dried cilantro

1 teaspoon of black pepper

Directions:

Start by cooking the ground beef and season it with the ingredients listed above. To make it even simpler, you can use a packet of taco seasoning instead.

Next, drain the grease and lay out a large flour tortilla. Make sure your tortillas are large enough to fit all the ingredients.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.