She Asked Her Roommate To Leave Their Dorm Room When She Was Woken Up By Her Sobbing Over Her Boyfriend

One of the hardest parts about having a roommate in college is having to sleep so close to one another. If you and your roommate aren’t going to bed around the same time, there’s a good chance one of you will end up disturbing the other.

One woman is on thin ice with her roommate after she asked her to leave their room when she was woken up by her sobbing over her boyfriend.

She’s a college freshman and opted to go for a randomly selected roommate when deciding on her school housing.

“I was matched with this girl Donna, and so far, we’ve gotten along pretty well,” she explained.

“Donna has a boyfriend, Malcolm, who she’s constantly on the phone with from the time she wakes up until the time she goes to sleep.”

A few weeks ago, she had to go to bed early because she had an important midterm at 8:00 am the next day. She told Donna, who promised she’d be quiet. She fell asleep around 9:30 pm but woke up at 1:00 am to the sounds of someone sobbing and shrieking. It was Donna.

The scream-crying noises coming from Donna made her think someone had died, so she got out of bed and went over to her to see what was wrong. That’s when Donna told her Malcolm had just broken up with her over texts.

“I felt awful for her and spent a while trying to comfort her, but she wouldn’t calm down at all,” she said.

“She just kept sobbing and sobbing very loudly, which is very understandable since it was my understanding that they had been together for a while.”

