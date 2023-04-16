She Called Her Boyfriend Out For Saving His Female Friend’s Contact In His Phone With A Cute Nickname While Her Own Name Was Still Misspelled

This 32-year-old woman first met her female friend at her job, who is 30. Then, through her friend, she wound up meeting her 31-year-old boyfriend.

After she started dating her boyfriend and getting to know his friends better, though, his relationship with her female coworker sort of rubbed her the wrong way.

She even brought these concerns up to him on numerous occasions, too. But her boyfriend insisted that he just viewed their mutual friend as a sister and would never do anything with her.

Once she repeatedly brought up her reservations about their relationship, her coworker apparently caught wind of it as well.

“And the next time I saw her, she also reassured me there was nothing going on between them and never would and that she likes me and is happy for the two of us,” she recalled.

Despite that, though, she has still had to ask her boyfriend to show some respect for their relationship.

More specifically, she didn’t want him to spend time alone with her coworker at her house because it simply made her uncomfortable.

But whenever she tried to explain that to her boyfriend, he would just get upset and accuse her of being unfair– which has caused some issues in their partnership.

“Maybe it seems controlling, but I don’t think it’s that wrong to ask,” she admitted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.