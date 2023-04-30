She Called Out A Couple For Hooking Up In Her College Dorm Bathroom Because She Could Clearly Hear Everything

This 21-year-old girl is currently in college, and she has lived in the same dorm hall ever since she was a freshman.

But, even now that she is a senior, the rules have never changed. More specifically, the staff at her college have always stressed that getting close in the showers was not allowed.

“It’s uncomfortable for other residents who also have to use that bathroom,” the staff explained.

And thankfully, she has not had any issues throughout her last three years of school. Well, that was until her senior year, when college kids started to get a bit wild.

Apparently, she lives in a dorm room that shares a wall with the shower. So, whenever people play music in the bathroom or even just turn on the shower, she can clearly hear it.

Now, most of the time, this isn’t a problem. She actually enjoys the white noise since it’s relaxing, and she never had any issue with that.

But, for the past two or three weeks, certain students have started to use the shower as a meet-up for spicy time.

“And if there were a gender-neutral bathroom and it was private in the sense that you had your own room, I probably wouldn’t care as much,” she said.

Unfortunately, though, that’s just not the case. For instance, after she went into the bathroom to brush her teeth one day, she realized there was a guy in the shower with another girl.

